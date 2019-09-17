Transcript for Family friend recalls what Phil and Brynn Hartman’s kids said after parents’ deaths

When I would simply station Bergen sure their message 92 kids out somewhere and as the virus creases this year. Face it there's a park across street is taken into the park. And I remember I was pushing the shore and on the swing. Constituent. Sims is there anything I can do for you and decent no she said my mom. Promised me she'd take me to a lot of fun places and now should never be able to. Perkins did look like she was more shocked than anything else. And I remember saying I no longer pursue my mommy and daddy again. I don't know how she knew would put those who was when the worst of these elections kids.

