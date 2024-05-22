Former FBI Director James Comey on new book and growing political polarization

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former FBI Director James Comey on what worries him ahead of the 2024 election and his new book, "Westport," which explores corporate espionage.

May 22, 2024

