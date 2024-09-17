Former Obama speechwriter on new book 'Say It Well'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with former Obama White House speechwriter Terry Szuplat about his new book, "Say It Well: Find Your Voice, Speak Your Mind, Inspire Any Audience."

September 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live