Grammy-winning artist PJ Morton on his latest album

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with PJ Morton about his new collection of music, “Cape Town to Cairo,” and his experience as the first Black composer to write an original song for a Disney attraction.

June 14, 2024

Examined

