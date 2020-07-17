Transcript for ‘Hamilton’ up close

Now to a very special conversation with the cast of the epic hit "Hamilton." Our robin Roberts leading that discussion about history and all church with fans from around the world posing their own questions. You've all seen on social media, that explosion of "Hamilton" material. For instance, a group of students in a London chorus. I want you to take a look. Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton Oh, my gosh, a question from Joshua, he was 12 at the time when they taped this, he's now 16, here's hi question. Hi, my name is Josh. My question is, in light of the current climate, who do you think should be in the room where it happens, and what do you think should happen in that room to protect and the prevent of the worse of killing of someone being a young black man like me. Aaron burr, would you like to answer that question? Who do I think should be in the room where it happened? Great question, Josh. I think that I'm -- I'm an artist. I'm not a policymaker. I'm not a politician. I remind myself of that all the time. Social media platforms, you can sometimes get confused about what your actual job is, what your work is and what you're put here to do, so I'm an artist. I believe the best way for me to make change, always, is through my act, is through my art. What we see with "Hamilton" is what possible when that room looks like a lot the world that we traverse. It's includes as many people you can get into the room for their diverse perspectives and everything that they can offer. If I can just jump in -- I think a big part of the problem with the room where it happens is the next line that no one else was in the room where it happened. What Leslie is speaking to here is thing is that a lot of us are grappling with in our Hollywood gigs. Who are these rooms behind closed doors? Beyond that, why are the doors closed? If you weren't doing things that were embarrassed about you wouldn't keep the doors closed. That's another part of the problem, if we're going to talk talk about the process, open the door. So many people want to help, they want to be an ally and we have a question from a superfan, Benjamin, who's from Pittsburgh. In this new revolution, what can we as white people seeking to become better allies learn, or rather un-learn about our history through Hamilton's more inclusive re-telling. The floor is open. Two would -- who would like to answer that? I think that's a great question. I'll keep it short. But, you know, I think that what we must realize is that, you know, we really once and for all, we look at history through such a small iris. It's being told by different people and using a different language. It's still about the same people but you know, it's like, when we're looking at these statues, it's like, wait, so, it's really -- it was all white dudes, like, you opened the iris -- where were the black people? Have we only been talking -- have we only been looking at this -- open that iris up and there's a rich history here and tragic history here, you know there's great triumphs and great horror, you know, that we must learn about but you got to open the iris up. So a white ally, you know, open that iris. Yes, the iris is small. That means we have to take the deeper dive, educate ourselves further. Make sure that we're doing everything we can to understand the world around us because the only way we're going to make change is by getting in there and understanding why these systems work and changing it and using our voices to change it. And so, I think anyone who is going to turn 18 in the next couple of months needs to make sure they're registered to vote, needs to make sure that their friends are registered to vote, that's the least that we can do because people have lived, died and survived in order for us to be able to use our vote. So to throw it away, like Lin said, don't throw your shot. If that's your shot to vote, don't throw it away. Our thanks to robin Roberts and the entire cast. Tune into "Hamilton history has its eye on you," streaming

