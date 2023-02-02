The Historic Westside was a home to the African American community

The historic westside welcomed major acts from Sammy Davis Jr, Lena Horne, and Nat King Cole as well as the groundbreaking hotel and casino Moulin Rouge.

February 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live