Holly Humberstone on the therapeutic power of songwriting and preparing for tour

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with singer Holly Humberstone as she re-releases some of the biggest hits off her debut album and kicks off her first North American headline tour.

May 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live