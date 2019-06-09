-
Now Playing: 2019 fall movie preview: All of the season's hottest films hitting theaters
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' and 'The Kitchen'
-
Now Playing: A day in the life living with HIV
-
Now Playing: HIV+ patients share their stories and struggles
-
Now Playing: 'POSE' cast members on the show's critical role in elevating the LGBTQ+ community
-
Now Playing: How to throw the ultimate football tailgating party
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke try pole dancing
-
Now Playing: Constance Wu's ‘Hustlers’ fight with J. Lo
-
Now Playing: 'Crazy Rich Asians' writer quits over pay gap
-
Now Playing: Immersive play tells real-life stories based on black LGBTQ men's experiences
-
Now Playing: Nicki Minaj quits the rap game at 36
-
Now Playing: Tamron Hall discusses her new talk show on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams advances to US Open finals
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato posts bikini pic on Instagram
-
Now Playing: Is Nicki Minaj retiring at 36?
-
Now Playing: Nicki Minaj announces she's retiring from music
-
Now Playing: 'Succession' star Nicholas Braun on his hit comedy-drama series
-
Now Playing: California teacher’s music video goes viral
-
Now Playing: 911 calls capture moments following comedian Kevin Hart’s car accident
-
Now Playing: Country music singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in car crash