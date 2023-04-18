Inside the impact of the $787.5 million Dominion-Fox News defamation settlement

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Katie Fallow, senior counsel at Columbia’s Knight First Amendment Institute, about the potential fallout from the Dominion-Fox News defamation settlement.

April 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live