John Leguizamo: More Latino roles needed in Hollywood

More
The actor discusses why he’s boycotting the Emmy Awards this year and his new film, “Critical Thinking.”
5:11 | 09/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Leguizamo: More Latino roles needed in Hollywood

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:11","description":"The actor discusses why he’s boycotting the Emmy Awards this year and his new film, “Critical Thinking.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"73108128","title":"John Leguizamo: More Latino roles needed in Hollywood","url":"/Entertainment/video/john-leguizamo-latino-roles-needed-hollywood-73108128"}