'JoolsTV' puts a hip-hop twist on foundational children's songs

Justin and Patrice Brim created “JoolsTV” to honor their late son and fill the gap they saw for diverse children’s content on YouTube.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live