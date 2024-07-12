Judge dismisses manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice

The defense claimed live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement and was related to the investigation into the deadly on-set "Rust" shooting was "concealed" from them.

July 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live