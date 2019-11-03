Transcript for Justin Bieber opens up about depression

There was a revealing moment for Justin Bieber who has now gone public to say that he is suffering. From depression and I want to turn to doctor Lisa pans witness from the University of Pittsburgh. Doctor pan somebody like Justin Bieber coming forward is not helpful in exposing. A conversation about mental illness depression generally. So absolutely I I think it's it's evident that depression affects every month without discrimination and that medical condition. And so it needs treatment it's not just doing so it's really intense. What also interests are highly. Lack of energy sleep disturbance. And mood problem that can affect anyone. And Justin Bieber coming out asking for prayers from his fans and and the public who is it easy take two. Be so full word when you are. Coping with us. It you know it's really hard hit it I'm I'm slick and it's very hurt you admit that you're not a problem is that you really they're Joseph look without help. And I think it's really empowering because it it helps other people may see him and his journey. To go and seek help from their doctor salmon members. To get treatment for depression. In case this revelation from Justin Bieber should inspire others can you give us the quick crash course on on. Potential signs to look for how people are his early support of. NASA and Russian assistance we are very. That most. Concerning things are sometimes and I thought about wanting to batter wishing that you are no longer. Less energy use and just something she used to enjoy it. A lot of responses self esteem. And there's tons of appetite and sleep sometimes people can become very irritable and how long can it be looked over. And it's important say young people at Justin Bieber people continue having involvement activities but they're really harmful to the courthouse. And and and what if someone should look at. Somebody like Justin Bieber and and say hey I feel that way to what what's the best course. I'd be the easiest thing to do with your primary care physician because they'll know depression I don't know about referral sources. I'm other options are. It you know. Friends and family to help seek out treatment for depression but I think the easiest ways to or that your position and let them except. Certainly a conversation people need to be having our thanks to doctor Lisa pen at the University of Pittsburgh following the revelation by Justin Bieber.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.