Katy Perry and Taylor Swift appear to end feud

More
Swift, who is kicking off her Reputation world tour tonight in Glendale, Arizona, shared on Instagram that Perry sent her a package containing an olive branch and a handwritten note.
0:47 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Katy Perry and Taylor Swift appear to end feud

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55038485,"title":"Katy Perry and Taylor Swift appear to end feud","duration":"0:47","description":"Swift, who is kicking off her Reputation world tour tonight in Glendale, Arizona, shared on Instagram that Perry sent her a package containing an olive branch and a handwritten note.","url":"/Entertainment/video/katy-perry-taylor-swift-end-feud-55038485","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.