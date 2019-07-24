Transcript for Kelsea Ballerini on music education

This is the first year and I remember the exact title that I got since you. Eight teachers dinner. Where they teachers are incredible and leaving schools from country ends at my purse and actually seen. What's happening in classrooms that this all goes to you. I'm really inspired me I am I music teacher. Is retiring now. She was the first person I think hurts me beyond stage I am. Actually in musical end. The Austrians and you don't have 90% church are hurting because I had hotlines were singing lines and packed ice age. But and after that she could really hurt me that right and never ever played out there enough to change the numbers out. That's really part of what it's all about to be able to be part of that and knowing that their kids. Teachers. That are able to have fun every purses did you get those those opportunities that really matters.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.