Transcript for Kim Kardashian praises Trump: 'I have nothing bad to say about the president'

You did something remarkable. You actually got something done in Washington DC which is remarkable. You went to visit with the president of the United States how did this happen in the elect how did. It get to that point. I knew that there was only one person in power at academy is changing get this one man out of prison serving a life sentence. Since her when his wife Alice Ellsbury Jon Marie Johnson. He'd been in prison for what. Four and nonviolent. First time drug addicts how long had she been in there twenty what 22 year X 22 years yes she was a phone you lost that she would answer the phone she in. Touched drugs that now quantity is anything like that she got my. How do you find out about her in the first place. On Twitter tests at that moment I was looking at sweater and I thought the news story come up in a video of our and I just connected with parent. And I just thoughts may sought you know wet I I wanna do what I can to try to help her. Something good finally happened on Twitter. And yeah go to the I know I don't need sweaters a very important part of your paper right now. So you go to the Oval Office yet and president trump is there acts in this scene could be and I study him like like Jane Goodall studies her her prime mates. This seemed to be the happy estate is his present. Leg there like. Honestly it was and that Lockett. Moon. And unlike at look around and economists expect from the Oval Office experts think in our meeting I say only and we're in the the Oval Office. But I bet that it occurred at that and I have to take a moment like. Wait we're really act yes especially where that he's there right. I'm very grateful and I'm very hopeful of that. More good things are gonna come out we're conversation you have a list now of people that you might ask him to release from prison. I do I've been working as Maloney on that. Okay. No. That no that's when we global audience needs to be three. So you have you do have other people this lie or imagine now everyone's contacting you saying. This person is is in prison wrongly as person need and that must be a lot to negotiate. A stack of letters every day that I read you do when it glam. While. And IA and mean you know I I've recently went to a women's prison because I thought like in diet high. Connected to this. But I don't have any personal experience I wanted to go and just kind of see from my cell. What the conditions are what goes on and I did feel fat and you and they saw that I was there ever like banging on the windows liked. Kim Tierney Kenneth found bill and Emily. Oh no that's a lot of pressure. Apnea unit the liberator now that's crazy. I'm really help well there's a lot of positive things and bells that you know trying to get past. How long between asking the president to commute her sentence and the sentence being commuted how long was that. About a week and how do you find out that he agreed to do it. He called me oh he did so islands at. As Steven Klein but it and it's an eyewitness that he is its payment to new age IC. Weekend. I thought brains and amonte plant that I'm like. Like did you about my thought you know on house waiting for the call not knowing that they you know what it was an economy if that was that and it was that. You are naked when Donald Trump called I I put a robot. I was at it wrote. And I was kind of backing out during this is because I'm Michael might not it's amazing things are happening and that's going to be so I'm like doing that ship. And I was I was like what we do it the right now I do this and shoot down I did this niche and I did it and and gas and I had to call us. To tell from the issue that we did the president know you were just in like a role but not that well now pilots isn't. To release the whole prison if you told. OK see you call Alice then called Alice and what its troops. And I say I mean I didn't know that I was the first person telling her. They had called her I think she thought it was her daily year her weekly attorney call. Wow so I hyper opinions are and it was just crying. Again yeah and I was at this but it's an act unite like China not crime in the kabob. Oh yeah. Definitely that's pretty great I mean that's really like you know route to going do. From back. Home. You're not necessarily a trump support and your husband Connie seems to like Camelot does he still like them. I think he really. You re telling Matt. And. Do you guys argue about that is that's of the. You know what now because I always respects. What other person thinks and well and you know to make it clear when kind K. We would talk about it and we would talk about policies he doesn't necessarily agree with the policies he likes is. Kind of just as his personality way and and what Andrea and how he. Made it set to be president when I don't really underestimated. So he identifies within in a way. Even though he doesn't necessarily agree with what dark front. Tackles that he doesn't really. Dig deep into what's going on it so am I I always knew that and and I aliens knowing you Matt but. IAE. Have nothing bad to say about the president and right that he could go out and logging list cellular. Everything either you know and outlets and I have not I had no idea what to expect and going in there I just like what I'm going to be folk cast and it really turns my idea around in this cab for sure yeah.

