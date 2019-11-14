Transcript for Lady Antebellum dives into ‘Ocean’

This fantastic new album. That you guys have finished this coming out this week that's kind of feel pretty special thing is that it Cummings Airese. Busy at an end low sleep at Thanksgiving which will be awesome. Know that but we're very very excited fair that performance on the C amazed to be able to have this music out we'll hop a plane. Right early Thursday to head its New York to do on the other commandos that Africa show cold air offenses had them. Still it'll be exciting it's kind of odd that I feel this wave. But it's not that you guys have been gone but this feels like that second coming of the 88 we does that mean really doesn't go along and a. To become an enemy we we did dig really deep Iranian couple songs early on the Charleston over and that we wrote a bunch for this record that. Are pretty vulnerable pretty honest and very personal we have been a man for thirteen years and I think we're actually. Kind of grown up on this record and then really digging deep on some heavier topics.

