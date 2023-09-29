Las Vegas police make arrest in Tupac case

A Nevada grand jury has indicted Duane “Keffe D” Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Davis' arrest comes 27 years after a drive-by shooting killed the rapper.

September 29, 2023

