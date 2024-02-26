Lily Gladstone on groundbreaking Academy Awards nomination: '96 years, it's overdue'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with actress Lily Gladstone on her making history as the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress at the Oscars for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

February 26, 2024

