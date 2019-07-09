Transcript for Lindsay Ell talks about her friendships

I've worked a lot on my friendships over the past year and a half and it's something that before and never made time for ends I learned that you need to invest. Your time and of people because if he's worked so hard and years ago that I and then you wake up one day nearly well what little I have outside of my job you know. And so I've got to work on some amazing friendships I feel so grateful they've. You know Cassidy Rae Lynn in there and I and Lauren and Alyssa Milano Annan but I I just feel surrounded by. So many incredible girls and female artists where we understand what each other are going through you know we know what it feels like to. Watch that's single and has. The move on from a single and we we decided then TDs really exciting moments and all of these heart aches that we go through on databases so we can really beat efforts.

