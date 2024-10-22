Manuel Garcia-Rulfo talks 'Lincoln Lawyer' season 3

Actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo joins ABC News' Linsey Davis to talk season three of "Lincoln Lawyer," where Garcia plays a character with "defaults."

October 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live