NBA star Ja Morant faces suspension for 2nd time

ABC News contributor Mike Muse discusses the NBA’s decision to suspend Ja Morant for apparently showing a gun on social media and what’s on the line for him regarding his career.

May 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live