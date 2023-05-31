By the Numbers: How climate change impacts home runs

A look at the numbers behind how global warming could be increasing the number of home runs seen in Major League Baseball games, according to a new study from Dartmouth College.

May 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live