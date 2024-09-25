By the Numbers: NFL's top paid players

The NFL hopes to set more records for attendance and TV viewership this season as it’s already one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, not to mention richest.

September 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live