By the Numbers: WNBA’s New York Liberty win it all… finally!

We break down the numbers of the hard-fought classic as the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. The Liberty had lost their five previous finals.

October 21, 2024

