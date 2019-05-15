Transcript for New Orleans Pelicans win top pick in NBA draft lottery

Happiness and heart break and last night in BA draft lottery the New Orleans pellet pin the winning the number one pick in this year's NBA draft. And will likely select bill Styron died in volume and cruel Ireland's only had a 6% chance of winds so they're filling did in the Big Easy but on the other side. Disappointment for the New York Knicks may will pick third despite finishing with the worst record. In the league this year now ESPN's Stephen A Smith is the knicks stand as though you know he has something to say about this Stephen Harry hold up today. You know. And about. Twelve hours to reflect on things. Trying to be cool. And look at the civil. Then I remembered. That on the mixing. It's still a line. It was the home over Iraq. That's common Barack to work. What network. Say your coat didn't work. It was supposed abuse of Bologna when Carmelo Anthony. So violently municipal to get the first overall pick why because the 1985 when days it was cigar rests assault on the podium. An executive who books and mystical roots. The love the control of the ball went in the paper the Google Dixon got that you would. That thought he wants come neagle is getting them. He adds that in New Orleans. All ends. Don't. Beautiful restaurants. Slump they keep with. Fondly keys. Didn't work out. Hours Brazil with left hope and pray. Capital program and carbon Irvin. Will ultimately come new book and state supposedly. They will is that she didn't mind because they recognize they'll play the council which put. Yeah. Does look for the big thing. Guess. Just lose. In it I'm so sorry my guys that you guys if you have time the day just pinned him between fined him some love were wrapping our arms around you it's going to be okay.

