Peter Jackson’s Beatles docu-series now streaming on Disney+

ABC’s Kyra Phillips caught up with Peter Jackson and got a sneak peek into the “Get Back” director’s three-part docu-series streaming on Disney+.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live