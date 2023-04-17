‘The pigeon’s also growing up’: Author Mo Willems on his first book for adults

ABC News’ Diane Macedo sat down with author Mo Willems to discuss the 20th anniversary of his award-winning children’s book, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” and his new book for adults.

April 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live