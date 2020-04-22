-
Now Playing: We love this hospital staff’s dance to Pitbull’s song ‘I Believe That We Will Win’
-
Now Playing: Helping hands: Pitbull
-
Now Playing: Keke Palmer's TikTok dance hints at possible 'True Jackson, VP' reboot
-
Now Playing: Sara talks to Paula Faris about her faith and finding her true calling
-
Now Playing: Entire ‘Friends’ cast joins ‘All In Challenge’
-
Now Playing: Margarita Montimore on why her novel resonates in uncertain times
-
Now Playing: How Rosemarie DeWitt’s experiences with adoption influenced 'Little Fires Everywhere'
-
Now Playing: Rob Gronkowski returning to NFL with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
-
Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson takes on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Stanley Tucci shows how to make a perfect Negroni cocktail at home
-
Now Playing: Robin Wright and Cary Elwes announce that ‘Princess Bride’ is coming to Disney+
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: In exchange for chores, this mom made her kids a movie theater experience at home
-
Now Playing: Helping Hands: Laura Dern
-
Now Playing: How a country music duo are helping to fight COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 94th birthday without fanfare
-
Now Playing: We can’t stop smiling at Thomas Rhett’s video of his 2-month-old lookalike daughter
-
Now Playing: Rocco DiSpirito’s hill of beans egg drop minestrone recipe
-
Now Playing: Actor Harvey Guillen talks about his comedy horror series, ‘What We Do In The Shadows