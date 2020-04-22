How Pitbull is helping the fight against COVID-19

More
The singer tells us how he got the idea for his new song and why he's giving 100% of the proceeds from it to those affected by the pandemic.
7:08 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Pitbull is helping the fight against COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:08","description":"The singer tells us how he got the idea for his new song and why he's giving 100% of the proceeds from it to those affected by the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"70291578","title":"How Pitbull is helping the fight against COVID-19","url":"/Entertainment/video/pitbull-helping-fight-covid-19-70291578"}