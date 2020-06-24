Transcript for ‘Pose’ cast to air virtual special on FX, Freeform

More now my interview with Hollywood powerhouse Janet Mott. You CE saw Hollywood. You're arts I started out as a journalist at People Magazine I went on to write two books about why lies and when I'm sitting in a moment and not quite knowing ever gonna write a third book possibly a novel I got a call from Ryan Murphy saying that he wanted to meet with. And I went to Hollywood. I met with him on that set. And the assassination of Yoni or not she would with America or and in between set ups you know we had a thirty minute global. Conversation in a corner. And he told me about pose he told me about the idea about the ambitions of the show. About how he won eighteen new show running as advocates seem to say that it's not enough to castle these great. He characters on screen but he wanted to make sure that the teen behind the scenes for what it those. Women and their stories. And so it was easy Ingrid meter jump on I jumped on board and boots. Los Angeles my beloved New York City. And in two weeks. And I was writing on the show and I started out as a story editor which is basically the next step above staff writer which is the entry level and where writers room. Meant I was writing and we went to go shoot the islet and kind of which is naturally against. Producing and talking about actors in the back and actors and telling them certain things and Ryan asks me questions after he was directing and CE we got it we got it but we do that they. You know and he called me aside one day and he said. I think Europe reduce. I went up to write a producer which it a huge jump most people it's eight years sort of get there are so great oh. It happened on May first series and a similar situation happened after it finished a script that heroic. Brian conference even one opposed episode six. Call it love that the methods. And he said you're gonna directed strip them like we put. Two simple my current year. In Hollywood we Lee is emblematic of that adaptability. Of back mentors shipped to an ally Asia. And someone as powerful and influential and Bryant who say that. As big gay white man I want to make sure that. People who share might seem quite and you are bearing corn abused are brought into the ground because he remembered what it was like to eat only person in the brown. See you the young people in our audience you heard. It being short changed you or terror. The first thing I would say is since I've been there don't worry. Yeah it is a cross it's a process that really and deals with a lot of self discovery. And realizing that you know it isn't safe. Were everywhere and to be sell out and proud and shared her story a what I would say it take your time. He should with yourself. Realize that nothing wrong with you that. There's so many other people out there are waiting for your story and a way that you will all too. Important well. Stories. Mark is. A chance to win an you know there are so yeah we don't currently here number. Think it's so important because you know for most people they don't have trans people in their lives. And so what TV is it allows us to create a bridge for people to invite people unlike themselves into the comfort of their homes they can deal with a complicated mess of their lives they can deal wit. They're layered into sectional experience is that there are being. And baking kind of be entertained while also being educated and expired. How important. For you have those stories in some real or. Else. I think that's one of the main reasons why it's important that the people who. On screen are reflected behind the camera for me out the story teller one of my you know moral compass Ayers is being my sister's keeper. And Oprah me I've lived the experience. I heard the stories from older women. I had you know that their research and writing credentials to be able to do that work and I'm glad that I show up and do it on the show where that subject matter is very sensitive. And I'm glad that I'm art an ensemble a writer who sit there and we argue with each other and we go to the nuances of the dialogue and stories. And we're very very thoughtful because we know that this show is one of the line and really would break ground in its way we didn't know what the public reaction would be. But I'm so glad that when people watch it big bill but it's it feels real feels authentic and it rules are. This as we know in the past and at a time oh we'll wait and hear. Me you're. Even today you referred to she blacks and women who work. I. Outlined using bitten his arms against Annan. Trans women of color is still happening today so. I think it's really multi layered I think it's. Largely because we're dealing with an epidemic of violence against all women globally and then on top of that you know black folk are existing in. Communities that are a lowly resource where they have heightened sense. Police surveillance. And group colony that's been documented. And then on top of that we had been in tolerance on an old moral ignorance of most people when it comes to the lives a transgender people. And say you have those multi layered. On points of discrimination. That are hitting hard against one body was living at the intersection up all three of right race. Gender and trends sexuality we are all it even though. Supreme Court but voted in favor of trends. People's lives in the work place trying to administration rule that medical protection. And follow. In other grounds. What do you make of that. Yeah so you know what it's it's one other area which we have to fight back again and it being. With this particular administration. If they're looking to just protect you lies. That means that girl all the people on the outskirts out not to protect the most vulnerable. And and so in that sense it's deeply disappointing and it's also hurting alliance. And I think it also more dangerously culture wise. It educates. Whole American audience and polls that bet these people do not matter. And so with our work on posed what we say is that they do matter. And this is why they matter and this is their life story thank you so I thank you create your. And yet another reminder that representation matters we should note that Janet's the first black transgender woman to sign an overall deal with the major studio. Congratulations. And we're looking forward to for upcoming projects on Netflix our thanks to Janet mock.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.