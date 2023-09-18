Prince William visits New York ahead of the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

Prince William is back in New York, where he will unveil 15 finalists for his Earthshot Prize for environmental innovation.

September 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live