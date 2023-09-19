Prince William visits United Nations, oyster reef

Prince William is in New York to announce the 15 finalists for the 2023 Earthshot prize, which aims to find solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges.

September 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live