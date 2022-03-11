The professor turned actor starring as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Solomon Hughes, a professor turned actor starring as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live