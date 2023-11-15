Raquel Willis’ trans resilience shines in memoir ‘The Risk It Takes To Bloom’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with award-winning journalist and activist Raquel Willis about her new book and how transgender activists are fighting to make a safer world for all.

November 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live