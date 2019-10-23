Reba inducts Brooks & Dunn into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Watch as Reba McEntire inducts her pals Brooks & Dunn into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum last Sunday night at the CMA Theater in Nashville.
0:43 | 10/23/19

