Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern speak on excitement to be at the Oscars

More
The actresses celebrate Laura Dern's best animated short film nomination as a producer at the 93rd Academy Awards.
1:38 | 04/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern speak on excitement to be at the Oscars

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"The actresses celebrate Laura Dern's best animated short film nomination as a producer at the 93rd Academy Awards.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"77309493","title":"Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern speak on excitement to be at the Oscars","url":"/Entertainment/video/reese-witherspoon-laura-dern-speak-excitement-oscars-77309493"}