Transcript for Rev Run and wife Justine Simmons discuss their new book, ‘Old School Love’

It's Candice Williams ABC ICL I am so excited today because I had to amazing. People sitting right across from me. Legendary and their own right they'd been together for over two decades looses all by pretty fast guys you know grant. Top of a die. Brad run sitting right across commitment. Bet that that. And his beautiful talented and I've just been. You guys so much but not my idea of the top to meet informal I do want to shield them that the block from bone all. Like dance and why it works and it has worked as ice and for over two decades and we're gonna get its act but. Obviously like everybody else I was watching the grammys today and I have to salute to accuse you guys is brought the homelessness knowledge and and just iconic this to that age. You're on to win. Arrow command run DMV. I mean. I mean. I I'm. I have been doing and I did walk this man I just remember the video owl and the sneakers woman from sadness and gets tired. Here and there was Colby and that was Steven Tyler and DMC and in Los Angeles and it was it was cool it was a it was definitely a moment. Arm I was nervous up to the moment that we broke down that wall but they got out just days. In all fellow finesse is time to run around is David crazy here. Which she did so very classy you know you don't you ought to have a leg you knew reverted back to your earlier years and like. I hate someone that now I mean you you mentioned that you were nervous up until that moment blood when you first knew that this with comedy get. And arms them home. Three weeks and we'll let you gonna Demetriou. Let let the vagina grammys. Are that is going to be there you know disparities and elected. I respect the craft raping and wanted it to be rights league. Every three weeks of nervousness salute to the wall that's liberal. Yeah ads and you know eat it is interesting I don't call may be you can't win you guys all together and had performed how had been. And when he is I don't know of any. Well I have no idea has been forever since upward with. And how how did Phil Ellis catalyst she added if a compact ultra cool that knew what I got with. Remember the moments and while. School yeah I fell a little time I don't know I'm not a right it's get the beat fillets like thank you bring. I do have to mention too because. You know on Sunday with I'm to some degree music it was all the time. Remembers somebody who. I say was a pivotal person in all of our lives if you aren't and or treatment if you're not just the goods and that I have to an interview last years to like. It's not happening you down Kobe Bryant either he saluted him he held on that Jerry V. I mean. Past and I was just reading something where you you actually worked with him in that there were preparing for wreck. We was trying to do little something that we met him at the studio and we started to get some runs together some things but we never finished it. Originally a dominant year. It's funny because as as I was. Reading data and recollect she have his knicks believe it or not a wow I have an eight Eaton and I have a aid literal tape. Mix eight. Dad had his name on an adding gold to my closet wearing it and I don't I kept it because it could look like never have a live oak. Graham and he girls that I not. Smart. And bullet thought. Well you know I'm just glad that you ride out. I'm glad you brought some some good vibes today grant because a noted homeless kind of like that we're dealing when. So is happy to bring little you know. If you think about it we knew at the Staples Center and as we played and he loved music those whose cause sort of everybody given homage to him. Right we Heatley and yes so beautifully done but such as and a W everybody did. All right so you know I I want it to segue because while you know grammys happened on Sunday haven't talked about something that I think Ali you guys can use in young life. Such an amazing journey take us on can we jump right into it what is the first idea of kind of bringing this view meaning. Did you know for a while now this is of that we need a light but that come on. OK so on Joey Joey has instead Graham and Twitter and people would ask him you guys need to give Osama Uga and when we would be out in the streets can actually use enemy work he does. And so filing went. We stopped and went the reality shows Leeson is doing right now and we had time it. You know really gathered everything up and people. Don't realize you know being married it's not a just to easy ping an gave up in the morning and it's just whatever you that we work on it. Every day and that's why we were able to write a book as we know there is some. If some nuggets in there that we know if we did learn we dry windy begin. You now so we're hoping begin now. Shorten the distance. Indiana and I think what I love the most about what you able to what you accomplished with this book is that you are just so candid in so open about. Your journey whether it was. You know dealing with the pressure being at the height of your career but all of it being the low point of kind of your struggles that you were dealing with and then also you talk about yelled the loss of of people in your life not easy in the infant daughter. Where you at all kind of hesitant about sharing and being so open with this book. Now only be who. We we know talking about it worry as the daughter that we lost. We knew. That's been helps somebody that's and it strengthens somebody that's gonna give somebody an option may be too well adoption. You know in the adoption that me and so. They may not know how that Phelan is they may think it has to be. And you know I don't have to come from me. It's crazy some time I forgets. I adopted her because I married Victoria old time. I remember some anything you do is she so tall so tall and I was like well my husband's arm brother Danny's tall and online. I was thinking I have her that's why she's column and people don't know. You get this may be one month. It's it's like you're one month old. And so you know in this journey of just really giving us like so much I would in Parisian as you know you tell us how you overcame him you let us know that there is. You know a place for us to be able to you know that we can get few. Here after the trop after the tribulation. Talk a little bit about what kept you in argue those difficult times and of rip share on his sleeve that shattered and. And we went to church alive I own. Knowledge is nurturing. After the baby was also let you know what I remember you said you wanted to adopt without immediately lifted she looked okay and well that's that I want to do. The begins. I want to adopt an outlet publishes have a baby number was now you don't have babies god gives UB BO once the baby. When we went through that situation. When Ayatollah dot she was like Texas where one we went and started doing that process that I have been is at saint Agnes. Really well in a way if I can only. Describe to Phelan literally I was so hurt inside. And when he says look through dialogue and set up. About my computer right away and I started you know going to the papers in the afternoon to do. And so you know in that's based like. You know there's all this does ME dynamic is again you guys have a plan and Lee in all of that. On how would that support system because to it's like you know you talk a little bit about that an and how that. I know of was part of the whole you know and let held. Do you really be able to move forward. Talk about you know I was very supportive of us indeed Ian and learn Vanessa and everybody kind of rally behind him he saw on the show yet what to baby home. And so might his twelve years old she's Wallin and are now in music and Portland and just means so. No it was everybody's been very supportive up to this moment in my Leona if you look at most of them at the grammys she was welcome and implement all of us obsolete and cool if. I love that and so you know we got about the fan because. Employment weeks. I mean do the multiple theory that you guys have battled IV you can't tell him anything I've you know. Everybody else grown digging and moved to LA independence has been live in Lou you know she's all over the place. He got everybody's just doing that thing Joseph jewels on the show and a grownup Pip so is Tom Owen the grand parent instances. I can't believe that grandparents. Aunts and we have three kids three and an end. It let's talk about just kind of making Ascot again a lot of aside user your entire journey earned tiger a lot and I guarantee on TV. Out of all the difference here is that you guys have done was or one that you felt was. Mean the a strong narrative that you just enjoyed in and you. Might have you would again if you go good renovations. As we go we'll arousal. Like runs we liked them all yeah yeah I mean I guess I could see that they don't have their own little need you know it and went out there. But like you know as parents and obviously with his book I think was again I have old school land. And why it works on I think it's interesting because now you have kids that are also in their own relationship they'll how does this. Work at its one thing when your pay if wanting would somebody out I can tell you by yourself and bowing your parents your light. And. I come for advice is now we don't force anything on them don't we let them kind of just what they need to do but with the US UV I don't want me to accompany them behind Tony can bring us any situation. Now you know I I have to ask this question partly be as it was. Like on one of the shows and I felt like it was just such an emotional. Aides to watch you know Angela about Ers in dealing with. Passing. You know me that they when not on how did you guys. Are our. Where you and a supporter yeah and a supporter I've been their fullest of the baby and you know with our call all of them she lives in New York's Russell DDT and Vanessa in doing so and that we would they have for a win their for a now he's thoughtful little guy on a she speaks clearly it will all in her life and they couldn't -- be out inflamed when -- so she has that support and a and it's she Unita. Mean you need the support during a time like you know that's why. Touched me about ruby's into. Yeah and it's it's like I let what I love. About what you guys you had a couple is that a yes you're very supportive would be elected in. And I think that's what makes you guys still off and think why I say you know this book. I know they're gonna give us and brought a reality though it's like you know not just this whole thing about you should do agree wonderful evening everything has been all you don't know the and then me and at all and that's what we appreciate about you is as your style off and begin at eight. No you don't eat even the fact that you can call you know at your sides say Unionists that it you know I think money Joseph don't act. Tell them. It is hard now to you know obviously as them being adults and then kind of say OK don't meet the need to get together -- like. I don't you still want to. Tied an and protect. Well at this point than their older theory. We don't have to do that they've been pretty none of them they base open but if we have to we would you know dingy we still own. I get on him so. If it was up did he mean buried alive in his room to go look mostly way of life here and he moved in that it now has as his home is what is wing but his room that he left at home is buried alive. Yeah can lead. Ounces I was absolutely beautiful and his beautiful clean image and is crazy. And see how you moved out in left us with the on couldn't that is. Listing IEA Yang. OK so yeah I can talk about the balding but I I really want to delve into some things in specifically like what you want people to kinda get. From what you're your overall messages because there's so many think the touch on you you've got. You know world overall messages. Old school love is old school principal. So when you think of old school love. I want to talk about on different categories of loved one is responsible. If you're not responsible you can have love and I'll tell people. Love. Is wrongful is no it's nothing we you can just wake up and make oh I love you are looking guys were doing well. That's almost looking in you'll meet guys is looking in the same direction are we on the same page are you communicating. So armed. It's biblical principles. You know this might like well when I first met a couple of people back in dating late nor would they let you used to be run. You don't do things have changed us know things have changed and that's why you Americans and working because you think that you'll have to resort back to these principles that god gave us about adultery about when occasional about. And Eads team that that you goods at the process of what makes a marriage work in this book. Lays on the principles and foundation of faith. In god putting god first. No the family that prays together stays together to merit decreed against aid together. All the stuff that's in the Bible. Might not be false matches descriptions throughout the in his principles to calculate this into the whispers so you don't have to use reams of buy here stating something it does a body she's discontent that's the whispered as they don't like that that's another whispered you don't want to get at least she's dreaming that's with a divorce and all the messing has come Silva spoke about what the summit up. Old school meaning old school principals. And game and apple is also moved into. And I and I think that's what we need right now we need some of those goals and an ability local principal don't think our way right now I think we all can appreciate that. You know one of the things before we go I do want to talk about is. Black glove because that has been such a tie in and it ties and because crystal ball we need known you as its. Like couple that still grounded but of course he kind of like the little and it adds about kind of let you know absent downed an indifferent in opinion yes. And just love the idea that you guys merely been. And meg and talk about that as I feel like there's you know this idea that you know army to it and went but how do you think I don't know. That's the way we we believe where's foment we have a delve deep into the teachings of what to soul mate but you know if you can find that one. That. The energy and beer the way be treating each other and the kid you know is not so much. Living with them is like I can't live without them and it's it's bad that vibration that we're on the same page is in his working if you can find that person that really gives you. Then you've got the right one tanks. And that's when. I'm guys should know and other heat ought to give defund what the one. That he doesn't want to be without. The need the direction it choose one and and then hold on tight and do the right exactly. And of that that's that's that's agree we Iraq all of me he did got. He was someone who compliments you angry at your vibrations that and a another not a I have to ask them I don't music live local agency stage. Did you get that feel did you get that it's it to do some things an automatic recording right now at okay. Homeless in the shot being Kenny G how all of them crazy legs. Package on the kidneys in this in the again and in the museum and the smooth jazz that would do you that's. That's a different you can you can bet. That. It. Lou. Are you guys are lobe. The blessing to have here with me today me so much I appreciated. I know this has been a crazy week for all of but I appreciate you and I and number that's old school and with. Zelaya words please check it out. Obama on the dude who sat pre. You. Appreciate it ain't no much. The wonderful couple that. We have so much to offer rev run just dean and not by keeping them in his lanes dining room.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.