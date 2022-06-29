Sisters Idina Menzel, Cara Mentzel's inspiration for new book, 'Loud Mouse'

ABC News' Will Reeve spoke with sisters Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel about a mouse finding her voice in their new book, saying they want kids to find "their passion" and what "they love to do."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live