Will Swenson provides nostalgic music experience in Neil Diamond musical

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Broadway star Will Swenson about his role portraying the iconic Neil Diamond in “A Beautiful Noise,” the musical looking at the man behind the music.

February 14, 2023

