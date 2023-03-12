Taking a look back at unforgettable moments in Oscars history

From "Moonlight's" announcement win flub, to Jennifer Lawrence's slip on the way to the stage, to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, here are the most talked about Oscar Academy Award moments.

March 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live