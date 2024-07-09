Technologist Christopher Kirchhoff on Pentagon-Silicon Valley partnerships

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Chris Kirchhoff, founder of the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit and co-author of "Unit X: How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley are Transforming the Future of War."

July 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live