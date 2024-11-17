Washington Spirit beats Gotham in women's soccer championship

ABC News’ Christiane Cordero joins live to discuss Washington’s big shootout win.

November 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live