Wendy Williams breaks silence on aphasia and dementia diagnoses

TV host Wendy Williams has broken her silence after her team announced the star's aphasia and dementia diagnosis last week. Variety TV critic Aramide Tinubu joins ABC News Live with more details.

February 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live