Women win big at 2023 Latin Grammys

Women were the big winners at the Latin Music Grammys Thursday night, with Karol G, Shakira and Natalia Lafourcade all taking home three awards each.

November 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live