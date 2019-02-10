World premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

More
Stars hit the red carpet for the world premiere of the Maleficent sequel at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
1:33 | 10/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:33","description":"Stars hit the red carpet for the world premiere of the Maleficent sequel at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"65995590","title":"World premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' ","url":"/Entertainment/video/world-premiere-maleficent-mistress-evil-65995590"}