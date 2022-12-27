The Year 2022: A look at the most iconic and memorable moments of 2022

From major news events and pop culture stories, to the breakout stars, heroes and changemakers who dominated headlines and our social media feeds, ABC News reflects on 2022.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live