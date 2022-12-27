The Year 2022: Remembering the lives lost in 2022

From musicians, to influencers and icons, "The Year: 2022" pays tribute to some of the lives lost this past year.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live