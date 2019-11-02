1st look at Will Smith as Blue Genie in 'Aladdin'

More
"Aladdin," directed by Guy Ritchie, also stars Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and hits theaters on May 24.
0:59 | 02/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st look at Will Smith as Blue Genie in 'Aladdin'
Billy this is that going to start Monday at Disney release its new trailer for the live action a flat then there integrated last night highlights. Check this out would get to see Will Smith. All decked out in blue as the genie. For the first time take a look. You really don't know I had yeah which is land. Bennett ringgit about. What I think that any year since that birth animated Aladdin. Now let's take behind that famous role I'm Robin Williams that the all powerful being that I've posted on Twitter where wolf that the publisher that writing. Glad they filled Robin Williams she's very well this don't be late if maybe putting part that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60990692,"title":"1st look at Will Smith as Blue Genie in 'Aladdin'","duration":"0:59","description":"\"Aladdin,\" directed by Guy Ritchie, also stars Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and hits theaters on May 24.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/1st-smith-blue-genie-aladdin-60990692","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.