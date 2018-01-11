Transcript for ABC to host Victoria's Secret fashion show

so big we had to call in the angels. Please welcome Martha hunt and Jasmine Tookes. Hello. Great to see you. Great to see you. Great Hi. Good morning. Thank you for joining us. And I'll put my wings on later. I don't want to wear them out here now. You two are here. You have big news and it is the 24th year for the Victoria's secret fashion show which is really amazing. Time flies with that. What is the exciting announcement? We actually have two big announcements. The Victoria's secret fashion show is coming back to ABC. We will be doing it in New York and airs December 2nd, 10:00 P.M., make sure you stay tuned because it will be bigger than ever. I got to -- bigger than ever is saying a lot because I've been to a few of these shows and they are spectacular and not only that there's always great entertainment. Always great musical artists. Any idea who will be there. That's our second surprise. That is we have amazing performers, one of them being Beebe rexha, Rita Ora, the chainsmokers. We have SHAWN Mendes. Halsey and we have a lot of performers. A lot of performers. Gets bigger and better in its 24th year. Every year you wear the wings but they change every year. Oh, yeah. Can you give us something about the wings you'll wear this year. The winging are handcrafted by amazing artisans all around the world and takes about six months to create these wings. They are like made with suave ski crystal, handpainted. Really is a lot that goes into the wings and over the years you've seen them grow and change and get heavier. You had some crazy rings one year. One year I had L.E.D. Light wings and a battery pack and altogether with the corset it was about 60 pounds. Are all the wings that heavy? No. No. Got to make sure you're working out. Actually quite an honor to receive heavy wings. It's like really a big deal in the angel world. Well, it may be quite an honor to receive the wings but quite an honor to have you two here to share exciting news. Two big announcements. Good luck walking in the show. Maybe I'll put my wings on and I'll join you. Watch the Victoria's secret

