Hi everybody I'm Peter Travers this is popcorn where we tell you what's happening at the movies and my guest that this hedges. Is in every movie you're going to seek impeachment now and the end of the year. Today even though you could see him in mid ninety's and you could see him later in bid is back. We're talking about Boyer race which is. Will you explain Lucas reports yet is it mountain flat personal thank you for having me the pleasure I've been here. I play. Is based on a true story written as a book written by men and Karen Conley. Uncle Blair raced telling the story of of his experience. Being sent gay conversion therapy when humans. I think 919 years old freshmen in college. And down it's just as much movie about this Stanley as it is about. As look into what it means to to be sent one of these programs. And down. And and there's no easy balance here in the movie you know it that this it's not it's not the movie where. I mean. You're gonna see sort of like he's like maniacal Lee like evil people do during these everybody's sure everybody is. Crazy crazy enough but they're trying to do their best under the situation. That's it it's not judgmental. About anything that's happening even when they hear gay conversion therapy and we think. Hell is that you know yeah this. Make that goal line it sounds and your character seems to be confused. In terms of who he has yet he doesn't know he's doing this. For what reason to please his parents yeah I think because. It it see it seems to me. You like. If I don't do this then I will. I will view the the only people whose loved by reliance on this the love of my parents and I lose their love and not. I at this at this moment in time I don't know if I'm going to be able to live my life so I have to do whatever I can't. Sustain arbor or maintain need these relationships and then when. As I'm as as my character spends enough time at this program becomes clear that. That's it's not it's not just it. This is not a sustainable way for me live my life and men need to figure something. Not freedom to spoiler content. But that Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe your parents that's working with them really ought to aussies aussies super team dream team director and relatives that you all everybody really it's because I'm talking Osce when he came home. Can't even an idea Everette Nichols and technical dancer is in the she does that are southern accent the whole time never. Rut and Russell sort of has like a classic. Like. Southern preacher fought like he really fits into the bull perfectly. Did. He flew down and spent some time with parents father. Might care compared father. And and that he was cool he he he he really they really hit it off and they like he was quoting him throughout the whole. The first thing he said too that Russell was let your light show. And rough at this walk your comments everybody was let your light show. Let it shine Cathy dens is kind of fun I mean he brought a real charisma that character that is like. Tough tough tough to laugh given the context of the film. Yeah but you understood it you understood where from how deeply you get as an actor to what you do. Because yes but it it's extraordinary what's happened to you you're what 21 yet you already have an Oscar nomination for me insist that the city. You're working with Kenny lonergan again this year we're Broadway debut. Waverly GAAP. Tell you off Broadway and yeah yeah our little now sleep in its Broadway Broadway is an all too much. Sometimes. That. I I would say I get. I get I get into it as much as I possibly can sometimes. Sometimes the the active trying to get into it. It can be the varied I think that knocks me out of it so it's a tricky it's a tricky balance to walk like. I try to give myself enough enough time to prep in just spend alone time with the material before I start it. The project but then when I get and sometimes it's just like. It pick it becomes clear in that moment sitting across this person who is now my mother. And what it what it really is. But we'll. How I like this questions I wanna answer when I give it the right attention. My favorite actors the ones who spends. Months working role like you possibly ease it several months. And I think the people who really really let it like. In back in the day if the sense that I get is that plays were rehearsed for a year like that year it like a long time ago there was really ever respect. For the amount of time we have to put and it's something that isn't. Nowadays and movie he's issued for six months like they did in the seventies I think that was like every every movie that was. What backed by studios 76 months now it's like only like. This super blockbusters sheet that way but it. Because a movie like where race may be in the seventies would've been shot for six months. It's then I feel like my job to use as much of the time leading up to the movie took. To spend working in the part because. I don't think town. That there's just not and there's never enough time you can spend one thing. Yet we have the filmmakers will never want to give up their movie and say beat its rating and because they're not finished yet that's one thing. But it's you talked about Nicole Kidman staying with that accent you know do you try to stay in character even when you go home in the us updated. I'm I'm a believer in that. I don't see it as much of the like. Now I'm in character now out of character. I believe that. Once I start working on a project the ways in which the characters seeps in to like my subconscious. Or end. In ways that I can't even fully be aware of it's always going so it's an and fortunately you know. Or unfortunately that the character that I play aren't. That far away from the line and I'm like ha mid nineties guys if you don't wanna be the in the hell yeah that's true that is right that is Morris scratching them because of about one actually was more about. Like I meandering character and I and I app I haven't yet figured out or actually just recently did in February did figure out how to kind of Ian character the whole time bat. Went in for mid ninety's I didn't. I'm a real people people pleaser so a brush up on Staten. I'm I just there are a lot of people who have to talk about today so I don't. I don't I wouldn't know how to maneuver that in character I think that he's got to be is yet to do that in. But it is it you get those kinds of questions you play in boy raised somebody who. They think he's gay maybe he thinks he has he isn't sure and I read an interview with you where you said you always get asked those questions asked what are you going through the same thing as he did and. And Netflix TV Sharon and called big mouth it's this mean cartoon. And it's it's about kids growing up. The middle school to high school area and it really deals with like the potency of what it means so it be going through puberty and and down in a way that's like really kind of is giving a lot of compassion for that for it for myself at that age but. I would say yes. I am going I'm going through my own crazy like roller coaster of understanding who I am and part of the gift of getting to do these movies is that it helps me really look. At myself through the lens of these characters but. Yeah. I am I'm feeling more and more secure and in in myself have every year and and life. Genuinely keeps getting better hope. He can also learn something about yourself from what you do yes definitely test that. If it's artful and there's something because you're communicating something that we in the audience can learn some. So why should you. Yeah I think. They youths have interest in tune that I've had. Runs in my play weapons killed and the directors. Sometimes I'm crying onstage I'm looking out on people I talk to the audience as you know. And no and nobody's it seems like nobody's having the reaction but when I'm sometimes I feel written disconnected from and I see people there. Seem to be really connected to it so sometimes the experience that I have is completely divorced from. Experience you have as an audience but at this and I feel like it's my job to to find my way into it and into and to live it as best I can. Let you know then except it's because in in Waverly gallery you Guardia grandson. A woman who is suffering from also up. And you have to step forward almost in the glass menagerie yeah exactly and say that. This is what happened this is what's going it. But look at what you're doing in his back your team and directed by Harris what is that I mean. My father I would never listened to and now I just directing you. I know I never would have I admit I never wanted to to work not nothing against truly nothing it's meant that the idea of working with my father was. Two and comfortable to imagine. Hound but the script was too good to what I'm saying just that you're really nice to Julie Robertson. You have IE you've just pushing me Iraq I think. There were some moments and I felt like I say this all the time but. Where I felt like when he was giving in note that I was somehow felt like I was liking middle school again and he was like mad I mean I've done something wrong in my dad like that sweetest man in the world so it's not like we had this relationship where so thank you it's wrong but. It was it brought out of the teenager it brought out a lot of like. Like sort of youthful like moody ass like but but I I feel like we really. I'm really really proud of what we did so. So it's it was. Absolutely worth it yet did you work that out before you started shooting where's hits the remote out instead try. Well you know I sort of went pretty much right out of out of Blair raced into that and so I didn't have that much time. Heights. We did have a meeting and in our in in at the time I was living room so we went mountains we have like a ground floor and we like we're in. First floor ruling is that you wanna have a talk about the script that we went downstairs for like Armey a healing. Thicker meeting room but. Yeah I was sort of like. I want and I wanted to so I kind of freedom. On. Ben is back that I feel like a hat hadn't been granted on other movies just with respect to choosing a costume and he was really like yet this if if you do this I'm I mean this is yours. It was all calling courage and again that. Movie is about addiction your characters is yes. In rehab it has come home for Christmas you know what Julia Roberts is doing is your mom is extraordinary for over two and going on. You do you sometimes pinch yourself and say look who I'm working yeah because you're on broadens the link pain now. Hamas it's really craze it's. Yeah I don't I don't know that I don't I really don't know that it's something that. I'm only in light time will give me the perspective I need to understands it's sort of been like since may Manchester came out. I sort of entered into this weird bubble around sort of like. I'm not entirely sure how to process what's going on but I also feel like it's now. I've been I've done enough projects to the point where. I'm I'm gee I'm genuinely not Sar and genuinely not star struck by. By these these great actors who have been working about my grew up with like it's not. It's not. Shocking to me tickets to work with them anymore you know what should be what you're doing the work yeah exactly. But to see what you've done in the short career time that even. That your Frances McDormand son three billboards yet to your honor labor these movies are all nominated for best picture yet. And that that's what I mean is that sometimes too much what do you can't use a race yourself well. Boyer Boyer and slightly. I think you know. The only way in which sometimes it feels too much is that. I feel. A kind of pressure on myself through the to not make mistakes anymore like there's communism in situations in which kill me don't make me stay you know you're like yeah. And and that's the death of process. And actually getting to learn so. It feels too much in that respect in that. I I feel like I'm learning. In front of the world and I think my dad told worth Michelle Pfeiffer said that at one point she learned how to act in from the world kind of feel that way too. And it's scary to that I see movies that came out a year ago on them and I wish I shot him but that's that's. The community can expect. Yet. You'll have a lot of shock things they keep coming they show the first time we've been on it we always end in little snippet of song. Really yes you couldn't. Musical he just costumes of hide out like it's always call the musical was I didn't actually you didn't now seeing a plane I didn't. What do you think years. It's and bring everybody does that every went down this year it is true I can't. You know just like you may determine when you'd didn't and then in front of the world and then if you don't call a good lives letters they don't think that's. And how many what how much direct to the time I can't do a whole song although I would stop you. Okay. Boxes. Which had reference though there are expected but hung. Okay there's a song. As a Singtel on the way here it's guys like. Jose Xanana vacation far. Way. And then amendment. It's than is I don't want to lose him ten. I think it's a mile it's grades are what's called. You're loved it doesn't matter thank you didn't. They appreciate that you know what's fun and it.

